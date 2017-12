The Washington Post: “Music has always been in the blood of Afghans, but it was silenced for a long time,” said Massood Sanjer, program manager for Tolo Television and a founder of the show, in its 13th season. “ ‘Afghan Star’ has created a revolution in music at the same time the country has moved to democracy.” But not everyone is thrilled by the show’s success or message — especially the exposure of young women as performers on national TV. Click here to read more (external link).