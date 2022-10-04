Afghanistan continues to watch Turkish TV series amid restrictions

Daily Sabah: People from rural areas in Afghanistan, where electricity and internet problems have worsened, have started to travel to city centers to buy and download Turkish hit series “Kuruluş Osman” (“The Ottoman”) and “Diriliş Ertuğrul” (“Resurrection Ertuğrul”). Gül Ahmed Açıkzey, who owns a telephone shop in Kandahar province in the south of the country, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that customers coming from rural areas mostly buy “Diriliş Ertuğrul” and “Kuruluş Osman.” Expressing that he sells Turkish TV series to an average of 50 people a day, Açıkzey emphasized that sales increased even more after the Taliban banned the broadcasting of foreign serials. Click here to read more (external link).