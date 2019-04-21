Supreme Court Extends President Ghani’s Tenure

Tolo News: The Supreme Court of Afghanistan has approved the extension of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure until the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for September 28. Based on the Constitution, Ghani’s tenure ends on May 22. A number of presidential candidates described the court’s decision in defiance to the spirit of the law and accuse the president of “suppressing” democracy. Click here to read more (external link).
I really did not know about
the
existence
of
a
foreign-imposed
Supreme Court- I never heard about any of their judicial verdicts for the heinous crimes that have been continuously committed,
on
innocent folks ACROSS Afghanistan, since the Grand Invadion
of 2001.
*
Are *they
safe-guarding
justice
for
the people of Afghanistan
and/or
for
foreign invaders ?????
By the way; where
are
*they hiding ?????
*LET THE PEOPLE
OF
AFGHANISTAN
DETERMINE THEIR PATHWAYS !
*
Enough of *your
antics and savageries- and don’t forget
to
take home, your
beloved stooges !
*