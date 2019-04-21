formats

Supreme Court Extends President Ghani’s Tenure

Ashraf Ghani

Tolo News: The Supreme Court of Afghanistan has approved the extension of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure until the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for September 28.  Based on the Constitution, Ghani’s tenure ends on May 22.  A number of presidential candidates described the court’s decision in defiance to the spirit of the law and accuse the president of “suppressing” democracy. Click here to read more (external link).

5 thoughts on “Supreme Court Extends President Ghani’s Tenure

  1. *IT IS JUST
    AMAZING !!!!
    =====
    .===
    =

    I really did not know about
    the
    existence
    of
    a
    foreign-imposed
    Supreme Court- I never heard about any of their judicial verdicts for the heinous crimes that have been continuously committed,
    on
    innocent folks ACROSS Afghanistan, since the Grand Invadion
    of 2001.
    *

