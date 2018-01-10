Outrage Grows Among MPs Over Ghani’s Remarks

Tolo News: Wolesi Jirga speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi on Wednesday said that lawmakers will no longer consult government institutions to help resolve the issues of their constituents, adding that they will address the issues with the help of the authorities which have been assigned to them in accordance with the constitution. Meanwhile MPs claimed that the president has embezzled some three billion Afs from the national budget. They said that over the past two months, Ghani also allotted over 22 million Afs to Hizb-e-Islami. Click here to read more (external link).