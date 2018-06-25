MPs Harshly Criticize President Ghani for Recent Moves

Ariana: A number of Afghan parliamentarians on Monday session accused the government of acting against the national interests of the country, saying the President’s actions are more destructive than the activities of terrorist groups in the war-torn country. “The President is deceiving the whole nation with his lies,” said Hamayoun Hamayoun, First Deputy Speaker of the House. Click here to read more (external link).
Could you give us th list of those wisemen
((parliamentarians)) ?????
.
I would like to see if they worth the foreign-paid salaries.
*
I WOULD ALSO LIKE
TO
CHECK ON THEIR
“TRUE”
PATRIOTISM- TALK
IS
CHEAP.
•••••••••
•••••••••
•••••••••
*ACTIONS
AND
REACTIONS
((TALKS))
MUST MATCH UP !
.
IS IT ?????