Tolo News: A Ministry of Interior (MoI) general was on Monday sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center’s (ACJC) primary court after being found guilty of accepting a substantial bribe. The ACJC prosecutor said the deputy chief of MoI policy, Gen. Wase Rauofi, was arrested after accepting a $150,000 USD bribe in exchange for awarding a fuel contract to a private company. Click here to read more (external link).

