Gov’t Incapable to Ensuring Security, Fight Corruption: Ex-NDS Chief

Ariana: In a special interview with Ariana News on Saturday, Rahmatullah Nabil said that the government has resorted to political bargains instead of addressing the demands of the people and implementing its commitments. Nabil who is also the head of Mehwar-e-Mardum party claimed that President Ashraf Ghani has dealt on development projects in a bid to receive support in his electoral campaigns, following the upcoming presidential election. “Lands at [Kabul] Airport have been allocated to Alokozay [Group of Companies]. They have helped the president in his electoral campaigns. The fate of these lands is not clear and manufacturing companies have not been established either,” Nabil said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related