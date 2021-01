Tolo News: The former minister of mines, Wahidullah Shahrani, who was sentenced to 13 months in jail and fined $1.5 million on charges of misuse of authority, on Wednesday accused President Ashraf Ghani of trying to interfere in his judicial proceedings in the court. Shahrani’s aide quoted the Afghan Attorney General Farid Hamidi as saying that the jail term and the cash fine had been personally ordered by President Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).