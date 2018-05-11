Amrullah Saleh: Ghani’s IEC decision “institutionalization of fraud in the name of security”

Tolo News: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) will not stamp original identity cards of voters, but instead it will stamp a hard copy of ID cards to ensure the safety of voters, the Presidential Palace said… a number of election commissioners were against the move, but President Ghani has asked them to resign if they are opposing the decision… One member of Jamiat-e-Islami Party said the decision will provide the ground for major election fraud. Click here to read more (external link).

