Afghanistan Breaks Down Its Ministry of Finance

The Diplomat: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance, one of the most important ministries in the country, will now be fragmented into three independent agencies. There are concerns over the proposed division of the Ministry of Finance, particularly to what extent the new agencies will act “independently.”  This decision would make these agencies vulnerable to political influence from the president since they will be controlled by the office of the president, weakening their accountability to Afghanistan’s parliament. Click here to read more (external link).

