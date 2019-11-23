Did UK Special Forces murder Afghan children?

BBC News: On 18 October 2012, a UK Special Forces soldier shot dead four young people in an Afghan village. Their families say three of them were children. It looks like a war crime but nobody has been prosecuted. The soldier who killed the boys had reportedly claimed to detectives that he acted in self-defence. He told them he shot two of the four because they were pointing weapons from the window, and he shot at the other two when they appeared out of the shadows. But the boys’ families say that cannot be true. They say none of the four had weapons and that they could not have posed a threat to the heavily armed UK special forces soldier. “All four were drinking tea and were killed while they were sitting,” said Naik and Fazel’s older brother, Sultan Mohammed. Click here to read more (external link).