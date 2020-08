Tolo News: At least four people were killed and two more wounded after a car bomb exploded near Farah city police headquarters on Wednesday, local officials said. Dadullah Qani, a member of the Farah provincial council, confirmed to TOLOnews that the car bomb targeted the vehicle of Abdul Qader, the deputy commander of the Farah security department, killing four of his guards and wounding two more. Click here to read more (external link).