VOA News | October 13, 2018: Afghan women too many times have been seen by some as victims. Victims of domestic violence, cultural limitations, political restrictions and more. Their voices often go unheard, but not in a play produced in Washington called ‘Women of Troy: Voices From Afghanistan.’ It is a story of Afghan women’s bravery and resilience, told through music and poetry. VOA’s Zheela Noori has more in this report.

