Ariana: Muhammad Mohaqiq, the Second Deputy of Chief Executive of the country and a member of the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket, said on Wednesday that the government has promoted sexual bribery in the Presidential Palace. He added that besides the allegation of sexual favors, the recent appointments in the government serves as an electoral campaign for President Ghani. The Presidential Palace has not made any comment on Mohaqiq’s remarks. Click here to read more (external link).