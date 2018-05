Khaama Press: The Afghan government has appointed a woman (Munira Yousufzada) as the deputy governor of capital Kabul amid ongoing efforts to increase the role of women in the key leadership positions… The Independent Directorate of Local Governance informed regarding the appointment of another woman as deputy governor of Nangarhar province. According to IDLG, Habiba Kakar Qazizada was appointed as the deputy governor of the province… Click here to read more (external link).