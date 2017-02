Associated Press: On a mountain pass outside Afghanistan’s capital, trucks barreling down the highway slow down when 11-year-old Sedaqat waves his homemade sign to warn of a hairpin turn. He spends the entire day out in the bitter cold, working as a volunteer traffic warden on a treacherous bend in the road and accepting tips from grateful drivers. On a good day he’ll make the equivalent of $4, which he’ll use to support his family. Click here to read more (external link).