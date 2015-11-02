About

2 Comments

aopbirdy

Afghan Online Press provides updated daily news on Afghanistan. It is part of the larger Afghanistan Online website. Most of the news we post come from public domain sources (ex. VOA, Press TV, etc) or we have agreements/permissions from the authors/sources. For others, an external link is provided to read the article. For questions or concerns, please contact Abdullah Qazi at qazi28@gmail.com.

 

2 thoughts on “About

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *