About
Afghan Online Press provides updated daily news on Afghanistan. It is part of the larger Afghanistan Online website. Most of the news we post come from public domain sources (ex. VOA, Press TV, etc) or we have agreements/permissions from the authors/sources. For others, an external link is provided to read the article. For questions or concerns, please contact Abdullah Qazi at qazi28@gmail.com.
This site is really nice. I am really happy to visit this site. Taskina, Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
I found this online press exquisite and rich. Afghans need to read valuable information on this site.