Xinhua: What Afghans say about U.S. aid to their country:

-“America’s 20-year presence in Afghanistan had no results. All of them were here for their own interests.”

-“U.S. gave the aid because of the expansion of its hegemony, presence and survival in Afghanistan. When U.S. left Afghanistan, it took everything away.”

-“The U.S. presence in Afghanistan under the name of democracy was a deception.”

