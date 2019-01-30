Why Did Soviets Invade Afghanistan? Documents Offer History Lesson for Trump

The New York Times: Mr. [Archer] Blood’s newly published cable sheds light on what really drove the Soviet Union to invade Afghanistan only two months after his meeting with Mr. [Hafizullah] Amin. Spoiler alert: It was not because of terrorism, as claimed this month by President Trump, who said the Soviets were right to invade. Among the real motivations, the cable and other documents suggest, was a fear that Afghanistan might switch loyalties to the West. Click here to read more (external link).