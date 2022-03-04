Why cancellation of Fulbright Program in Afghanistan matters

Mohsin Amin via Al Jazeera: Many have been puzzled by the policy choices of the Biden administration vis-à-vis Afghanistan since the United States’ disastrous withdrawal from the country last August. It is not clear whether these choices are aimed at appeasing domestic audiences or collectively punishing a people for the unsuccessful ending of a long and costly war. Either way, they are causing immense suffering to Afghans who have already suffered enough. Click here to read more (external link).