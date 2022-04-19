US working with Pakistan to bring about stable, secure Afghanistan: Price

Ariana: The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including minorities and women, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. During the news conference, Price would not be drawn on commenting on the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against Afghanistan. He deferred the question to the Pakistani government but did say the US was aware of such reports. Click here to read more (external link).

