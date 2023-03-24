US working to rescue dozens of Americans from Afghanistan

Ariana: The US is working to assist 44 Americans who want to leave Afghanistan as well as several others detained by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. “There are several Americans who are being detained by the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan). We are working to secure their freedom,” Blinken told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. “The families have asked that we protect their identities and don’t speak publicly to their cases,” he added. Click here to read more (external link).