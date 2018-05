VOA News / May 8, 2018: U.S.-trained Afghan UH-60 Black Hawk pilots are ready to start flying missions as of May 8. In addition to training, the United States is equipping Afghan forces with modern weaponry. The Afghan Air Force has obtained 13 Black Hawk helicopters, and expects that number to grow to 159, according to U.S.-led Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan. Azizullah Popal and Mohammad Habibzada report.