US to keep two larger military bases in Afghanistan after going to 2,500 troops

1TV: The United States will keep two larger military bases in Afghanistan as it reduces the number of its troops in the country to 2,500 by mid-January, the top US general said on Wednesday. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was speaking at an event hosted by Brookings Institution think tank, said that in addition to the two larger bases, the United States would also keep “several satellite bases.” Click here to read more (external link).

