US Says India Has ‘Legitimate’ Security Interests In Afghanistan

Tolo News: A top American diplomat has said that India has legitimate security interests in Afghanistan and that the US is open to having international partners for constructive investments to stabilize the country. “Just as Pakistan has very real and legitimate security interests in Afghanistan, so does India. And we would like to see and appreciate constructive economic investments in Afghanistan’s stability and institutional stability,” Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, told a Congressional Subcommittee. Click here to read more (external link).