Tolo News: The US announced the delivery of a 100 ventilators to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to help the country care for COVID-19 patients. Speaking at the related ceremony in Kabul on Thursday, the US embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said the aim is part of President Donald Trump’s assistance to help combat coronavirus in the world. The cost of the ventilators is estimated to be $1.5 million. Click here to read more (external link).