US-provided helicopters for Afghanistan lack the lift of Russian ones they replace

Bloomberg: “Black Hawks do not have the lift capability” of the Russian aircraft, [Pentagon Inspector] Fine wrote. The helicopters also “are unable to accommodate some of the larger cargo items the Mi-17 can carry, and in general it takes almost two Black Hawks to carry the load of a single Mi-17,” [Pentagon Inspector] Fine said. “Unlike the Mi-17, Black Hawks cannot fly at high elevations and, as such, cannot operate in remote regions of Afghanistan where Mi-17s operate.” Click here to read more (external link).