US, NATO Escalate ‘Mujahideen’ Strategy in Ukraine

Michael Hughes: The U.S. approach to the conflict in Ukraine is starting to take on the contours of the operation the CIA launched more than forty years ago in Afghanistan, from the types of weapons being delivered to the extremist elements on the receiving and of course the overriding objective – that being, countering Moscow. Although the strategy may yield some short-term military gains, the U.S. is at risk of repeating the same mistakes Washington made during the anti-Soviet jihad. Click here to read more.