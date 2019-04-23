US military allegedly promoting ISIS in Afghanistan

Economic Times: The US military is allegedly allowing members of the ISIS, which have suffered serious defeats in Syria and neighboring Iraq, to infiltrate Afghanistan even as US is engaged with peace talks with Taliban for sake of stability in the landlocked country. There are allegations that weapons are often transferred to the territory of Afghanistan by helicopters without identifying insignia. With the US and NATO fully controlling the skies over Afghanistan, there is every reason to believe they they had a hand in that, or at least, did not hamper these flights, sources alleged. Click here to read more (external link).

