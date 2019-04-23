formats

US military allegedly promoting ISIS in Afghanistan

Economic Times: The US military is allegedly allowing members of the ISIS, which have suffered serious defeats in Syria and neighboring Iraq, to infiltrate Afghanistan even as US is engaged with peace talks with Taliban for sake of stability in the landlocked country. There are allegations that weapons are often transferred to the territory of Afghanistan by helicopters without identifying insignia. With the US and NATO fully controlling the skies over Afghanistan, there is every reason to believe they they had a hand in that, or at least, did not hamper these flights, sources alleged. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “US military allegedly promoting ISIS in Afghanistan

  1. Is this your
    sensationally-surprise news
    for
    today ?????-
    *****
    **
    *
    I ALREADY CLEARLY SHOWED THE TRUE NATURE
    OF
    THE;
    SO CALLED, “ISIS”
    AND
    THE INVOLVEMENTS OF THEIR
    REAL-LIFE
    GEOPOLITICAL
    BACK UP ARTISTS FROM THE CIRCLES OF THE INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS.
    .
    BAVK THEN, YOU WERE TURNING YOUR
    GOOFY HEADS
    180
    DEGREES
    LEFT AND RIGHT IN SILENCE.; NOW, FOR SOME UKNOWN, BUT OBVIOUDLY, WEIRD REASONS, ALL OF A SUDDEN, YOU ARE COMING AROUND, AS MUCH,
    TO
    SENSATIONALIZE AND PROMOT
    YOUR OWN MIXED-UP
    IDEAS IN IT.
    *****
    ***
    .*
    *IT IS TRULY
    “A PITY” !
    *

    Reply

  2. *Savageries
    and human right
    *violations,
    (of any sort and anywhere),
    .
    must get universally
    condemned, prosecuted, punished and totally
    stoped-; period.
    *

    Reply

  3. Otherwise; the real savages
    will be able
    to
    turn
    it
    viciously cyclic and intolerable
    to
    law-abiding civilized folks.
    =======================
    *IT HAS GOT TO GET STOPPED !
    =======================
    *

    Reply

