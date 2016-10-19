formats

US Leaders Ignore Warnings of Afghanistan Over Corruption

corruptPRI: The United States leaders persistently ignored warnings that Afghan government’s highlevels of corruption would undo the rebuilding process, according to reports. American officials received persistent, stark warnings that Afghanistan’s entrenched culture of official corruption would undermine their efforts to rebuild the country after the West’s military invasion 15 years ago, according to recently declassified diplomatic cables and internal government reports. Click here to read more (external link).

