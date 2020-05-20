formats

US intelligence acknowledges Iran not after destabilizing Afghanistan despite Pompeo’s claims

Press TV
May 20, 2020

The US intelligence agency has acknowledged that Iran is not seeking to destabilize Afghanistan where the US he’s engaged in an alleged peace process.

The US military intelligence announcement runs counter to previous remarks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, The National Interest reported.

“Iran’s strategic objectives relating to Afghanistan continue to be maintaining a stable Afghan central government and security along Iran’s eastern border,” the Lead Inspector General wrote. “Iran’s objectives also include protecting Shia populations, eliminating [Daesh in Central Asia], opposing the US presence in the region, and securing Iranian economic interests.”

Back in January the US hawkish secretary of state had claimed that Iran is “actively working to undermine the peace process.”

Tehran has welcomed the withdrawal of US forces from its neighboring country, maintaining that Washington is in no position to make decisions for the future of Afghanistan.

The US reached a deal with the Taliban terrorist group on February 28, under which the Taliban agreed to halt attacks in return for Washington’s phased withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and a prisoner exchange with the government in Kabul.

The agreement was supposed to lay the groundwork for a peace process in the war-ravaged country.

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 as part of the so-called war on terror. While the invasion ended the Taliban’s rule in the country, it has failed to eliminate the militant group.

  1. *TURKEY AND *IRAN
    ===============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    TOGETHER;
    HOLD-THE “KEY”
    to
    PEACE
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN
    •———————•
    •———————•
    HERE
    ARE THE
    PROOFS !!!!!
    ================================
    ================================
    —————-
    —————-
    —————-
    GENERAL FACTS
    ============
    ============
    .
    Turkey :>—
    .
    ((with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    is
    still,
    ((directly and/or indirectly))
    heavily manipulated,
    by
    the
    political games and displays
    of
    the
    Western World.
    .

    Turkey have
    had close diplomatic ties, with the west; especially, during
    and since the
    era of
    the
    Westernized
    “Attah-Turk”.
    .
    As a later
    NATO member
    Turkey was obligated
    to
    join the
    Western alliance
    by
    taking
    seriously active; but, non-combative
    role
    in
    military invasion
    of
    Afghanistan.
    .
    Turkey is host
    to
    many
    important
    Western military bases
    and
    most
    Turkish
    generals, are
    educated and trained
    in
    the
    West.
    .
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    Iran :>—
    .
    ((also; with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    Iran, ((which has a long
    and
    closely interactive
    case history with
    the
    Western World)),
    is
    highly dependent
    on
    oil revenues
    and
    easy access
    to
    global markets
    for its
    urgently-needed
    domestic consumptions and exports.
    .
    Tight embargoes and other forms
    of
    restrictions could easily disrupt
    normal lives
    for
    the
    ordinary local folks
    inside
    Iran. That is how the
    Anglo/US allies, pull it all
    against
    Iran
    on
    dangerous stand offs
    and, sometimes,
    intense diplomatic exchanges- which,
    of coarse,
    turns the relations, always,
    flaky and unpredictable.

    Iran, as a strategic
    Middle Eastern country,
    carries
    considerable weights
    in
    politics
    of
    the
    region and even beyond.

    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————

    ARGUMENTS :
    ******************
    *********
    *****
    —————————————
    There are around
    500 millions
    of
    Muslims
    who are living
    in and around
    Afghanistan; including nearby Turkey.
    ===========================
    .,,,.Pakistan; more than 200 millions
    …..Afghanistan; about…40 millions
    …..Central Asia abouts….80 millions
    …..Iran; more than………,83 millions
    …,,Turkey; more than……83 millions;
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    -all
    adds up to almost
    half
    a
    billion- more than the
    combined population
    of
    the
    US and Britain..

    We all know that the Islamic leaders
    of
    Central Asia currently would
    not be able
    to
    help
    extend any independent
    “peace initiative”
    on
    their own without the
    Russian’s
    approval- by the same
    token,
    it
    is
    well-known that Pakistani
    politicians and field generals
    are all
    serving the exclusive nterests
    of
    their
    Anglo/US overlords
    =============
    =============

    We
    can only
    expect nominal help directly
    from
    the
    people of Pakistan and Central Asia,
    in regards
    to
    conception
    of a civilized process, for
    Afghanistan,
    that will, in fact, herald
    fresh
    civilized peace and harmony
    to
    all
    the oppressed people
    of
    the region.
    ========
    ==========
    ============
    ==============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    logically;
    .
    Turkey and Iran
    are the only
    Islamic countries
    that could be functional as an integral part
    of
    an equation that would
    be definitely:
    capable
    of
    launching a meaningful dialogues
    to
    persuade
    the
    Western
    military and political leaderships
    to
    stop savage continuation
    of
    aggressive policies
    and
    help restoration
    of
    a
    honorable peaceful environment
    in
    Afghanistan.

    It is all obvious
    that
    the
    Western military and political
    megalomaniacs are
    still
    in charge
    and
    heavily counting
    on
    regionally unilateral
    short battles and long wars
    of
    attritions- and with fanciful hopes
    to
    some how magically
    be able to deliver them all
    to
    the verge
    of
    a;
    so called,
    “hypothetically unconditional victory”.
    .
    Their past similar
    case history, in various hot spots
    around the globe, clearly indicates that,
    their last desperate resorts,
    are always combined
    and focused
    with
    intense
    International
    covert and overt
    “political and tactical maneuvers”.
    .
    Ironically; they always relentlessly played them
    out
    aggressively, deadly and savagely.
    during
    those final
    stages- obviously; all
    on
    expense of the local
    innocent
    lives.
    .
    Afghanistan
    is
    no exception
    to
    “the rule” !
    ===============================
    ===============================
    .
    Turkish and Iranian unified
    and
    impartial stands
    would definitely be the only way
    to
    force
    the Western
    military and political leaders
    to
    come
    to the negotiation table and
    help formulate
    a
    realistic
    “peace plan”.
    •••••••••••••
    It could really happen, if
    those two populous
    Islamic countries
    set aside
    their long-standing
    historic differences
    and
    voice their sincere concerns as one
    unified
    “Islamic front”.
    •••••••••••••••
    We don’t
    want
    to
    see similar
    naive approaches, by taking sides
    with
    opposing camps
    of
    foreign-conceived and created battlefields, that
    inevitably
    led
    to
    destruction
    of
    “Great Syria”.

    The sneaky impositions were used
    to ignite
    warfares and then have
    Turkey and Iran
    actively pick
    sides that then
    led
    to
    further
    destruction and disintegration
    of
    the
    proud
    ancient Syria.
    ===================
    ===================
    ===================

    To
    make it short; we
    appeal to
    the
    honorable
    Muslim people
    of
    Great
    *Turkey and *Iran
    “DIRECTly”
    to
    urge their
    governments
    to
    unify under one
    “impartial umbrella”
    for
    the sake
    of
    restoration
    of
    a viable peaceful environment
    for all
    the
    people
    of
    Afghanistan
    and
    the whole region.

    Reply

