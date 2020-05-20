US intelligence acknowledges Iran not after destabilizing Afghanistan despite Pompeo’s claims

Press TV
May 20, 2020
The US intelligence agency has acknowledged that Iran is not seeking to destabilize Afghanistan where the US he’s engaged in an alleged peace process.
The US military intelligence announcement runs counter to previous remarks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, The National Interest reported.
“Iran’s strategic objectives relating to Afghanistan continue to be maintaining a stable Afghan central government and security along Iran’s eastern border,” the Lead Inspector General wrote. “Iran’s objectives also include protecting Shia populations, eliminating [Daesh in Central Asia], opposing the US presence in the region, and securing Iranian economic interests.”
Back in January the US hawkish secretary of state had claimed that Iran is “actively working to undermine the peace process.”
Tehran has welcomed the withdrawal of US forces from its neighboring country, maintaining that Washington is in no position to make decisions for the future of Afghanistan.
The US reached a deal with the Taliban terrorist group on February 28, under which the Taliban agreed to halt attacks in return for Washington’s phased withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and a prisoner exchange with the government in Kabul.
The agreement was supposed to lay the groundwork for a peace process in the war-ravaged country.
The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 as part of the so-called war on terror. While the invasion ended the Taliban’s rule in the country, it has failed to eliminate the militant group.
