Tolo News: US Gen Austin Scott Miller officially took over as commander of US Forces-Afghanistan and of Operation Resolute Support on Sunday at a ceremony in Kabul. Miller takes over from Gen John Nicholson, who led the NATO mission for over two years. Attending the ceremony were high-ranking officials from the Afghan government including Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib. Click here to read more (external link).