US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border

Ariana: US forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line, as international troops continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, sources said. According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan. Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.” Click here to read more (external link).