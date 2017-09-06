US apologises for ‘offensive’ leaflets in Parwan

Al Jazeera: A senior US commander has apologised after a series of controversial leaflets were dropped in Afghanistan. The pamphlets, distributed on Tuesday in Parwan province, north of Kabul, were deemed “highly offensive” by Major General James Linder. Images used showed a white dog, with a passage from the Quran used in Taliban banners superimposed on its side, fleeing from a lion. Above the picture of the lion and the dog, the handout implored people to report combatants operating in the region. “Take back your freedom from the terrorist dogs and cooperate with coalition forces so they can target your enemy and eliminate them,” it said. Click here to read more (external link).