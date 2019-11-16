US-Afghan Mission Fails to Check Islamic State Khorasan’s Surge

Michael Hughes: It is quite baffling to continually hear American military leaders say U.S. troops must remain in Afghanistan to ensure the country will never again be used as a terrorist launching pad given that it is already is. For, despite years of airstrikes and counter-terror operations, the local franchise known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is – as I write this – using Afghanistan as a base for expanding its footprint across all the former Soviet republics in Central Asia. Click here to read more.