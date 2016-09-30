UN’s Afghan Mission Condemns Killing Of Civilians In U.S. Drone Strike

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 30, 2016

The UN mission in Afghanistan has condemned the killing of at least 15 civilians in what it says was an unmanned U.S. drone strike in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on September 30 called upon the Afghan government and international military forces to launch an independent investigation into the incident.

The United States has acknowledged carrying out the air strike on September 28, which was reportedly targeting members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group. It said an investigation is under way.

According to UNAMA, villagers had gathered to celebrate the return of a tribal elder from the hajj pilgrimage and were reportedly sleeping in a guesthouse of the elder when the air strike occurred.

Islamic State members also died in the attack, the UNAMA statement added, citing government sources.

Nangarhar province has been a focus for Islamic State activity since 2015.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AP

