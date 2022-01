Tolo News: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called on the US Department of State to reconsider the decision to suspend the Fulbright program for Afghanistan, which provides talented Afghan youth opportunities to build their future. Sam Mort, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement for UNICEF Afghanistan, on Twitter expressed disappointment over the suspension of Fulbright scholarships for the Afghan students. Click here to read more (external link).