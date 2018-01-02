Uncertainty Looms Over Strength of ISIS in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: In a famous memorandum dated October 16, 2003 then U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld put forth challenging questions to Joint Chiefs Chairman Richard Myers and other top-level Pentagon officials about the uncertainty around whether the United States was making progress in the struggle against terrorism worldwide.

“Today, we lack metrics to know if we are winning or losing the global war on terror,” Rumsfeld said in the memo. “Are we capturing, killing or deterring and dissuading more terrorists every day than the madrassas and the radical clerics are recruiting, training and deploying against us?”

This question still holds true at the beginning of 2018 especially with respect to the strength of ISIS forces in Afghanistan given the conflicting assessments coming out of Washington and other world capitals.

