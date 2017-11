Tolo News: “Credible reports that at least 10 civilians killed in Kunduz Afghanistan airstrike 4 Nov, UNAMA initial findings show. UN interviews with multiple survivors, medics, elders and others give strong reason to believe civilians among victims,” UNAMA said on its Twitter page late Tuesday. Government has confirmed the death of one civilian in the joint Afghan and foreign forces airstrikes. Click here to read more (external link).