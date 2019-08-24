formats

U.S. taxpayers paid millions for Afghan payroll system that doesn’t work as intended, DOD audit says

us_dept_defenseThe Washington Post: In 2016 the Defense Department began paying a Kabul-based tech company millions of dollars to create a new payroll system for the Afghan government, part of an ambitious effort to prevent fraud by tracking the flow of funds down to individual soldiers and police officers. But in visits to Afghanistan last year, Defense Department auditors found problems: The system didn’t connect to other Afghan government computer systems. Click here to read more (external link).

