U.S. Says Pledges Of $3 Billion In Afghan Aid Expected At Donors Conference

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 29, 2016

A senior U.S. official says an international conference scheduled for next week in Brussels is expected to bring pledges totaling more than $3 billion in development support for Afghanistan through the year 2020.

Richard Olson, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, made the remarks on September 29 at a forum in Washington.

Olson said the U.S. government would seek through Congress to maintain U.S. assistance to Afghanistan “at, or near” current levels during the next four years.

The European Union and Afghanistan are hosting the donor conference on October 4-5 in Brussels to seek support for reforms needed to develop and stabilize the country.

Representatives from some 70 countries and 30 international organizations and agencies are scheduled to attend the donors conference.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

