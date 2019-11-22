U.S. Says It Supports India’s Continued Involvement In Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
November 22, 2019
The United States says it supports India’s continued involvement in Afghanistan, including its “substantial” investment and aid to the war-ravaged country.
“The United States welcomes India’s substantial investment in and assistance to Afghanistan,” Nancy Izzo Jackson, a State Department official in charge of Afghanistan, told a conference in Washington on November 21.
“And we will continue to support efforts to achieve an honorable and enduring outcome in Afghanistan that preserves our investment in Afghanistan’s future,” she told the gathering focusing on New Delhi’s role in Afghanistan.
India has been active in its support of the Kabul government since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion that drove the Taliban from power, contributing some $3 billion in the past 18 years and building Afghanistan’s new parliament building.
India also has an influence on daily life in Afghanistan, as it does in many countries of the region, because of its cultural offerings, including immensely popular Bollywood films.
India’s bitter nuclear rival, Pakistan — which lies between Afghanistan and India — has kept a cautious eye on New Delhi’s efforts in Afghanistan in part because of fears of encirclement.
THAT STILL
MEANS THE CONTINUATION
DEADLY CONFLICT (WARFARES)
ANA
ANARCHIES
INSIDE
AFGHANISTAN
=====
===
=
*Let
the
people
of
Afghanistan select their own
form
of
government- no body
has
a
right
to
encourage and involve other countries
to
meddle in internal affairs
of
Afghanistan
and back up
the
interests of the foreign occupiers
inside
Afghanistan.
•
*AFGHANISTAN
IS
NOT
*BANGLADESH !!!!!
•
AFGHANISTAN
IS
THE
HEARTLAND
OF
ALL
OF
THE
SURROUNDING ISLAMIC COUNTRIES
IN
THE REGION-
UNDUE
INTERFERENCES
COULD EASILY PROVOKE
FOOLISH
RELIGIOUS HATRED
AND
EXTREME FORMS
OF
OF COURSE INSTABILITIES
ACROSS
THE WHOLE
OF
SOUTHWEST ASIA.
LET
THOSE
COUNTRIES DEVELOP
THEIR OWN
CIVILIZED
DIPLOMATIC RELATIONSHIPS !!!!!
===
==
=
They
really
don’t need
*your
greedy inputs !
•
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
IS
THE
ANSWER !!!!!
•
Those *coward invaders
still don’t leave
the
People of Afghanistan
alone- in
numerous invasions
of
1800’s, they were
always
using
the
(“INDIAN”)
Charkas; Sikh and Hindus
of India
as
foot soldiers.
===
==
=
*PLEASE; CHECK
OUT
*HISTORICAL PAGES !!!!!
Sorry !
====
Meant to say:
“The Gurkhas”
of
Colonial India;
“English mountain-trained
Indian
soldier dispatches”
who were
paid and fed
to
fight the Muslim people
in
inside current borders
of
Afghanistan
and
it’s surroundings.
LET
THE “REGULAR FOLKS”
IN
THE REGION
((South-West Asia))
to
RESPECT
EACH OTHER- YOU ARE
IMPOSING AND EXPLOITING
THEM, ALL !
===
==
=
Let;
those people of diverse
nationalities, languages and faiths
respect
each other- those civilized good folks,
(all, with great ancient traditions),.
have
lots and lots
in
common to share,
respectfully,
with
each other
and
on their own initiatives.
•
The Anglo/US
military strategists have learned
nothing
from the imposed savageries
back then- why would they bother contemplating
on
new civilized ideas
and
operational schemes when they have
all those clear but
non-workable deadly models that were elaborately conceived back then
to
conquer Afghanistan
in
late 1790’s and early 1800’s !!!!!
===
==
=
IT
IS NOT
THAT EASY
ANYMORE !
•
A
CIVILIZED AND PEACEFUL
MODEL
IS
URGENTLY NEEDED !
•