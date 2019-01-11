U.S. Reacts to Russia’s Claims on Afghan Presidential Elections

Ariana: Russia has claimed that Afghanistan’s presidential elections were postponed from April to July due to pressure from the United States. In reaction to the statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Afghan elections, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul in a statement said that the decision to delay presidential elections was made by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) in order to address administrative and technical deficiencies that were apparent in the parliamentary elections in the fall. Click here to read more (external link).

