U.S Calls For Impartial Probe Into Eshchi-Dostum Issue

Tolo News: The United States has called for an impartial and serious investigation into allegations made by former member of National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, Ahmad Eshchi, against the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum. A spokesman for U.S Secretary of State John Kirby said they are upset about the alleged illegal arrest and treatment of Eshchi by Dostum. “We welcome the release of Eshchi. We are obviously deeply disturbed by his unlawful detention and reported mistreatment by Vice President Dostum,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

