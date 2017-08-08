U.S. at crossroad of ambiguity on Afghanistan: media

KABUL, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — The U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and the endemic war on terror has often been the focal point of media outlets, research centers and think tanks.

An Afghan paper, however, on Tuesday described the lingering war as the lengthy one in U.S. history that raises many questions.

“It is a fact that Afghanistan after 16 years of ousting Taliban by the U.S.-led military alliance, induction of democratic system and deployment of more than 100,000-strong U.S.-led foreign troops, the country is still unsafe as anti-government insurgent groups including Taliban are active in 31 out of the country’s 34 provinces,” writes Daily Etilaatroz in its editorial on Tuesday.

“The failure to restore lasting peace and security in Afghanistan could rise many questions,” the paper added.

Headlined “Trump at the crossroad of Afghanistan,” the paper said that Afghanistan has made tremendous achievements since the collapse of Taliban reign 16 years ago, such as opening schools, universities, operation of scores of media outlets and holding presidential and parliamentary elections which all the achievements need safeguarding.

However, it noted that continued militancy, protracted war and rampage of corruption have disappointed many Afghan people and overcoming the challenges requires President Donald Trump to ask tough questions and review the U.S. strategy in the militancy-plagued country.

Another newspaper the Daily Outlook reported Tuesday that the chief of U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) visited Afghanistan recently and in meetings with Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani discussed multiple issues of bilateral interests.

According to the paper, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday revealed the secret visit of U.S. spymaster to Afghanistan.

Another paper the Daily Afghanistan-e-Ma also wrote on Tuesday that the U.S. acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs and acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan ambassador Alice Wells met Afghan leaders recently and reviewed the situation in the insurgency-battered nation.

President Trump, according to media reports, after thoroughly reviewing the security situation in Afghanistan and comprehensively consulting his advisors, would announce his strategy on the war-battered country to win the war.