Trump’s strategy is failing, BSA needs revision: Spanta

Afghanistan Times: US President Donald Trump’s strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan has been ineffective in stave off terrorism and improving security and stability, said Dr. Rangeen Dadfar Spanta, Former President Hamid Karzai’s national security advisor. “Government has lost control over a significant portion of territory, and I can say that US new strategy has failed,” Dr. Spanta was quoted by ‘Sadaye Afghan’ in an interview with Turkey’s Anatolia Agency. Click here to read more (external link).

