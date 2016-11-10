Trump’s Stance On Afghanistan Still A Mystery

Tolo News: Following Donald Trump’s surprise win on Wednesday in the U.S presidential election race, New York’s prestigious Baruch College held a post-election discussion where the institute’s president Mitchel B. Wallerstein noted the possibility of a Trump administration bringing in more troops to Afghanistan. In answer to a question on Trump’s stance on Afghanistan, Wallerstein said: “The question of what happens, as the Taliban continue to be resurgent, and whether the Trump administration will be prepared to put additional U.S forces back to Afghanistan, my guess is that they would. Click here to read more (external link).

