Trump’s Plans For Afghanistan Impossible to Predict

Michael Hughes: The type of policy the Trump administration might pursue towards Afghanistan remains a mystery to everyone – quite possibly including the President-elect himself. We could hazard guesses from his campaign statements, however, what one says as a presidential candidate is often much different than how one actually governs. This is unchartered waters for both Trump and the United States. The New York tycoon has never held a position that demands shaping public policy, never mind the foreign policy of the United States, a country whose actions, for better or for worse, affect more people than any other nation on the planet. Trump in fact will be the first president in U.S. history without any government or military experience on his resume. Click here to read more.