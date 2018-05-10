formats

Trump’s instincts on Afghanistan are right, so what happened?

War on the Rocks: The sooner Trump translates his instincts on ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan into policy, the better for America. A withdrawal will improve American national security and strengthen economic prosperity. Extricating U.S. troops from Afghanistan will not be easy, however, because there are many in Washington — senior military leaders among them — who want to defend the status quo at any cost. There is no benefit to the United States in trying to fight yesterday’s failed battles but trying to do it “better.” The strategy has failed, not the tactics. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Trump’s instincts on Afghanistan are right, so what happened?

