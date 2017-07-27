Trump’s crude view of Afghanistan won’t solve U.S.’s longest-running war

The Washington Post: Before he entered the White House, President Trump looked at the American war effort in Iraq and came away with a simple solution: “Take the oil.” Thankfully, this campaign-trail suggestion has not carried over to his presidency. But it was an early warning sign of Trump’s own capacity for grand strategy. He sees everything, including international relations, as a transaction, a quid pro quo arrangement where even the complex legacy of a U.S. invasion in the Middle East can be reduced to a “bad deal” and an argument to plunder another nation’s wealth. Now, it seems, he may hold a similar view when it comes to Afghanistan, where American troops have been stationed for more than 15 years. Click here to read more (external link).